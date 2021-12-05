Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.