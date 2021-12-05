Zacks: Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Absolute Software.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 381,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $422.97 million, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

