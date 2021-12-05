Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $638.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $638.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $641.10 million. Atlassian posted sales of $501.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,504,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $349.50 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.28, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

