Zacks: Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 5,727,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

