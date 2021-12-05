Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $818.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $828.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Match Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 80,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after buying an additional 997,550 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,298,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,094. Match Group has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

