Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Methanex posted sales of $811.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 225,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

