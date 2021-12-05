Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. OneMain reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $10.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $45,371,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the period.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.