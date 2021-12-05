Zacks: Analysts Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.60. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $52,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 828,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,267. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

