Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 701,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,906. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.