Zacks: Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post sales of $670,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 1,481,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,860. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

