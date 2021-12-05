Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

