Zacks: Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will announce sales of $14.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.32 million and the highest is $14.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $38.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.93 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $109.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

