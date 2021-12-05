Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $29.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.89. 119,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $566.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

