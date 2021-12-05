Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.09. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 582,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. Cabot has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

