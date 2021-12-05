Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

CLMT stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

