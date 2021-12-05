Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to Announce -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.13) to ($6.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.
NASDAQ CRXT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
