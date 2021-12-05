Zacks: Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

