Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,684,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.