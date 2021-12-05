Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post $501.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.50 million and the highest is $509.80 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

