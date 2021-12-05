Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

VIST stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

