Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.05. 4,082,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

