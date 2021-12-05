Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Hold

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLVLY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

