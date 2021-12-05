Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of LendingTree have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's near term results are expected to be supported by the consumer and home segment, offset by transitionary trends in the insurance segment. Efforts to increase non-mortgage product offerings will diversify revenues. A market-leading position and a flexible business model will help LendingTree navigate ongoing changes in the mortgage rate. Ample liquidity offers higher flexibility to pursue the company's capital allocation strategy. Yet, LendingTree has been witnessing rising expenses, which will affect the bottom line. With the inconsistent quarterly performance, its capital deployment activities seem unsustainable.”

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TREE. Stephens reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.67.

TREE opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LendingTree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in LendingTree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.