Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $22.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

