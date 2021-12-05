Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to Hold

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,543,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

