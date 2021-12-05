Zacks Investment Research Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. William Blair initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.