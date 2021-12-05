Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

