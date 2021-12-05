Zacks Investment Research Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

In other news, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

