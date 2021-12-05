Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at $392,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

