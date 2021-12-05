Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.