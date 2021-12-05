Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education’s (NYSE:ZME) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 6th. Zhangmen Education had issued 3,623,000 shares in its public offering on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $41,664,500 based on an initial share price of $11.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ZME opened at $1.10 on Friday. Zhangmen Education has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZME. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $211,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

