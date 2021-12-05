Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $54.25

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.25, but opened at $59.26. Zillow Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 90,729 shares.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $799,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after buying an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after buying an additional 617,677 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

