Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.37.

ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.40. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

