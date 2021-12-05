Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $400.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.37.

Shares of ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.22 and its 200-day moving average is $261.40. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

