ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $439,277.57 and approximately $1,763.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.00406002 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,335,299,861 coins and its circulating supply is 16,674,747,027 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

