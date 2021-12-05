ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Down 49.5% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $488,858.55 and $6.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 178.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

