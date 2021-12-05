Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $720.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $725.00 million and the lowest is $714.70 million. Zynga reported sales of $698.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

