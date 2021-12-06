$0.04 EPS Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

IS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 21,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,076. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.