-$0.05 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

BE opened at $24.72 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bloom Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.