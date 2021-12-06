$0.11 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after buying an additional 371,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

