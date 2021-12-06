$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.