-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 5,910,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

