-$0.28 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 253,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.48. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

