$0.29 EPS Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.40. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. 364,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $6,323,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 30.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 257,788 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

