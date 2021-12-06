$0.37 EPS Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.