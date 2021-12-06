$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

