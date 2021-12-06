$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. UDR reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

UDR stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 32,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

