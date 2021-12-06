$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. 12,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,704. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

