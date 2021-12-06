$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 36.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $4,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

