$0.91 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.34. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.41. 16,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average is $169.96. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.